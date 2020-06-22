SPRUCE PINE — Sara Frances Hovater Logan, age 92, of Spruce Pine, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center.
Frances was a long time member of Isbell Church of Christ. Her world was her children, whom she selflessly provided for. She loved cooking delicious meals with fresh vegetables to all that would eat. She was a beloved caretaker of a host of children who she loved dearly. She also sold beautiful Iris and Day Lilies to many people far and wide. Her beauty lives on…..
A graveside service will be held at noon, Monday, June 22, 2020 at Knights of Pythias Cemetery with Bro. George Hutto officiating. The service will be on Facebook Live and due to COVID-19, the family asks you to wear a mask and maintain a social distance.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Logan; son, Billy Wayne Logan; grandchild, Brian Logan Miller; parents, N.D. & Kate Hovater; brothers, Clifton Hovater, Hershel Hovater; sisters, Lillian Garrison and Ruth Seal.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Ellis “Skip” Logan (wife, Sarah, “Sally”), daughter, Carol Fran Gault (husband, Martin); grandchildren, Amy Richey (Jamie), Carmen Sanders, Christina Wilson (Arlan), Brittany Richards (Michael), Cristi LeMay (John, IV); great-grandchildren, Ariel Howard (Bri), Lindsey Mann, Hank Cartee, Tate Sanders, River Wilson, Slade Wilson, Paxton An; and 4 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Edith Martin; brother, Don Hovater; brother-in-law, Alva Lee Seal; and several nieces & nephews.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of Florence Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for years of loving care, as well as to the staff of North Alabama Medical Center.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
