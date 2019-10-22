SHEFFIELD
Sara Jane Phillips Wright, 82, of Sheffield, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, and is now with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, October 23, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. Ellis Coats will officiate.
Mrs. Wright was a native of Sheffield. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey I. Wright, Jr., as well as her parents.
Survivors include her sons, Dewey Wright III “Chip” (Aileen) and David Alan Wright; brother, Jess Phillips “Buddy” (Helen); grandchildren, Sara Alston (Andy), Jessica Buck (Andrew), Jason Henry and Jordan Wright (Pamela); and seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jason Henry, Jordan Wright, Andrew Buck, Steve Arnold, Danny Mitchell and Harry Wright.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
