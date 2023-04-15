F.4.15.23 Sara Tirey.jpg

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Mrs. Sara Lou McWilliams Tirey, 90, of Chattanooga, peacefully passed away on April 13, 2023. She loved children and taught elementary school for 30 years in Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee. Boyd Buchanan School in Chattanooga is where she taught for the last 23 years of her career. Lou will be remembered for her humor, thoughtfulness, and her positive influence on all of her students. Lou was from Cherokee, Alabama and graduated from Cherokee Vocational High School, University of North Alabama, and Auburn University.

