Sara Waldrep McCollum, 66, of Muscle Shoals, passed from this life on Friday, October 14, 2022.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022, at The Father’s House with Jerry Balentine officiating. She will lie in repose from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. The burial will follow at Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Sara was co-owner and operator of Valley Automotive and an active member of The Father’s House.
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Bryant McCollum; and parents, Harold and Doris Waldrep.
Sara is survived by her husband of 47 years, Roger McCollum; daughter, Sara Beth Humphres (Kyle); brother, Lee Waldrep (Carrie); and grandchildren, Kobe Rainey, Samuel Rainey, and Knoxx Humphres.
The family expresses special thanks to the CCU staff of NAMC, especially, Sara and Amanda.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Father’s House Building Fund, 317 Rasch Road, Florence, AL 35630.
