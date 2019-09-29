FLORENCE — Sarah Parkin Lowe, 74, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away Thursday, September 26. Sarah was born in Pleasant Grove, Alabama and spent most of her life in Florence, Alabama before moving to Huntsville in 2008. With a warm open heart, Sarah never met a stranger. Many people felt the warmth of her loving nature and gentle spirit, and she became known to many simply as “Granny”.
Sarah was passionate about her Native American heritage and Native American medicine. She loved visiting with her friends and family and her deep faith was both a source of strength for her and an inspiration to others.
She was preceded in death by husband, Charles Albert Tate; and daughter, Ruby Cheryl Stevenson. Survivors include sons, Dennis Tate and wife, Erica, Danny Yeates, Mark Tate and wife, Karen, Jon Tate and wife, Amanda, Chris Tate and wife, Dionna; daughters, Judy Barnes and Sharon Behel and husband, Kenneth; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Bridgeway Baptist Church in Muscle Shoals on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Henry Melton officiating.
