KILLEN — Sara R. Whatley, 84, of Killen, passed away November 8, 2019 at Glenwood Healthcare.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with Garry DuBois officiating.
Mrs. Whatley was preceded in death by her husband, Randolph Whatley, Jr.; and parents, Oscar and Frankie Austin.
She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Whatley (Suzanne ) of Baltimore, MD, Michael Whatley, Sr. of Mississippi, and Steve Whatley (Chau) of Glenelg, MD; daughter, Teri Bowers (Gerry) of Baltimore, MD; sisters, Marie Sell and Betty Greenhaw; grandchildren, Joshua Whatley, Michelle Whatley, Sara Bowers, Michael Whatley, Jr., William Whatley, Evan Whatley, Nathan Whatley, and Chloe Whatley.
