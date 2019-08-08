FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE — Sara T. Mills, 90, formerly of Florence, passed away August 03, 2019 at Grace Healthcare of Franklin, TN. She was a member of Northwood United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be today, August 08, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Reverend Scott Coats.
Mrs. Mills was born March 3, 1929 to John Frank Tumlin and Ruth Tanner Tumlin. Mrs. Mills worked as a Preschool Teacher at Bama Kid Daycare.
Mrs. Mills was preceded in death by her husband, Hampton M. Mills; brother, Albert Tumlin; sisters, Edith Brock and Ann Smith.
She is survived by her son, Mac Mills, Griffin, GA; daughters, Ruth Cabaniss, Lawrenceville, GA, Beth Norton, Franklin, TN; sisters, Sybil Bradbury, Madison, GA, Martha Sue Dotson, Chatsworth, GA and Lynn Hanson, Madison, GA.; grandchildren, Nathan Cabaniss and Rachel Fowler, Caleb and Natalie Norton, Jessica and Jennifer Mills and four great-grandchildren.
