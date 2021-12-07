MUSCLE SHOALS — Sara Terry Condra, 82, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 10 - 11:30 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel. Casey Hagle will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Condra was a member of Woodward Avenue Baptist Church. She graduated Sheffield High School in 1957. She was an avid sports fan, and loved Alabama football. She was a loving wife, mother, and Mimi.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pruitt and Clara Terry; brothers, Billy Joe Terry, Bennie Gene Terry, and Donnie Terry; sisters, Dorothy Caudill and Jennie Sue Terry.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Condra; daughters, Jennifer Harris, Betsy Woodard, and Ann Wilson (Tony); sisters, Hilda Bradford and Carolyn Thrasher; grandchildren, Ryan Harris, Austin Woodard, and Charlie Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Harris, Austin Woodard, Charlie Wilson, Tony Wilson, Blair Terry, Roger Bradford, Jonathan Thrasher, and Bill Bradford.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
Commented