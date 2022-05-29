PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL — June 12, 1927 - May 25, 2022 — After a joyful 94 years of life, and a battle with lymphoma, Sara Killen Geise Turner passed peacefully at home on May 25th, 2022 surrounded by her family. In life, she never let challenges get her down, but marched through them, and did so with ultimate grace, expressing the epitome of an elegant Southern lady.
She will always be remembered for her steadfast kindness and loving heart. Sara was born in Florence, Alabama, on June 12, 1927. She was the youngest child of Oma Kennedy Killen and Will Rutledge Killen, following her siblings, Julia and William.
In 1946, she graduated from
Coffee High School in Florence, where she was elected “Queen of Coffee” by her senior class. As a majorette in the school’s marching band, she twirled and highstepped her way through high school. In 1947, Sara married
William “Bill” Brice Geise of Tuscumbia, Alabama. Shortly after, she and Bill moved to Gary, Indiana, finally settling in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. There, Sara and Bill welcomed their beloved children, Billy, George, and Cindi. In 1964, the unfortunate death of her husband thrust Sara into the role of single mother and sole provider. She attended Earl Wheeler Modeling and Merchandising School, and was soon teaching etiquette and modeling classes. Sara returned to Florence, Alabama, with her daughter Cindi in 1972. She quickly found her calling in fashion while working at The Bootery and later at The Village Shoppe. She continued teaching etiquette classes at the Royal Avenue Community Center. Introduced by their daughters, Walter Turner and Sara married in 1982. At work and in faith, she lived out her commitment to gracious living, kindness, integrity, hard work and devotion to family.
In 1998, Sara retired to Ponte Vedra Beach, FL to join her daughter Cindi and her family.
There, she joined Christ Episcopal Church and enjoyed participating in Newcomers Club, bridge groups, and art groups, easily making new friends. Sara was a talented artist and enjoyed sharing her love of painting, especially with her grandchildren.
Many of her works were inspired by the sea and landscapes of Islamorada, a paradise she regularly visited with Cindi.
Sara was affectionately known as “Memaw” to her family and friends. Having a keen memory, ceaseless curiosity, and a lovely wit she created community everywhere she went. She was a great cook, especially in Southern Cooking. Blessing the many who dined at her table, her generous heart often sent them home with leftovers. Famously delicious caramel cakes, made from scratch, of course, were a favorite of anyone lucky enough to get a slice. As a talented though modest cook, she reminded friends and family “if you can read, you can cook.”
Sara was ever stylish and elegant in her signature sunglasses and bright lipstick, often referred to as “Zsa Zsa”. This persona perfectly captured the flair and style, charm and grace, and glamour and fun that Sara forever carried with her. Sara led a full and vibrant life, spreading love and joy everywhere she went, serving with gladness. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her sons, William Geise (Catherine), Maryville, Tennessee, George Geise, Portsmouth, Virginia and daughter Cynthia, Elizabeth McLaughlin, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Sara Kate McLaughlin, Heather Powell (Shayne), Ian Geise (Danielle), Jami Citrano (Joe), George “Bubba” Geise (Stephanie Prever); and great-grandchildren, Bailey Powell, Katie Powell, Laina Citrano and Riley Geise.
She was preceded in death by husbands, William B. Geise and William H. Turner; mother and father, Oma Kennedy Killen and Will Killen; brother, William Killen and sister-in-law Dot Killen, and siser, Julia Killen Crowder and brother-in-law Robert Crowder.
A Celebration of Sara’s life was held on Saturday, May 28th at 11:00 a.m. at The Chapel at Christ Episcopal Church, 400 San Juan Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida 32082. The family invites those who knew Sara to join them to remember and celebrate her wonderful life. Reverend Bob Morris will preside. Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home will be assisting in final arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at the on-line guest registry at www.hgmandarin.com The family requests that any contributions honoring Sara be made to what she held dear: The Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 East Tuscaloosa Street, Florence, Alabama 35630. The family thanks all those who helped, prayed and cared for Sara and her family during her life, and especially her last months, including the Skinner Family, the Meade Family, Community Hospice of the Beaches, and Reverend Bob Morris of Christ Episcopal Church. Sara was an elegant Southern Lady and may her grace live on through all those whom she loved so well.
