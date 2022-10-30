FLORENCE — Sarah A. Wilson Watts passed away peacefully at home on October 22, 2022, surrounded by her beloved daughters.
Sarah was born in Brilliant, Alabama, on November 13, 1927, to the late Hollis and Ethel (Caudle) Warren. Sarah grew up in Florence, attended Kilby Elementary, and graduated from Coffee High School. She had a career of 30 years at Reynolds Metals as a Key Punch Operator.
Sarah was an avid reader and a devout fan of the Atlanta Braves and the Alabama Crimson Tide. She was an award-winning ballroom dancer with her late husband, William E. Watts; and they traveled the Southeast attending many dance competitions. They also enjoyed many wonderful scenic vacations, traveling across America, enjoying majestic landscapes and experiencing breath taking hiking destinations. Focusing on their health and fitness, the YMCA of the Shoals was part of their daily routine, where they became an inspiration to the “Y” members of all ages.
Sarah had a quick wit and her sense of humor and funny stories were enjoyed by all. She was the best listener and was loved by everyone she met.
Sarah was preceded in death by husbands, Luther S. White, Jr., Owen T. Wilson and William E. Watts; brothers, Lorenz, Ronald and Charles Warren; sisters, Corinne and Marian (deceased at infancy) Warren; sons, Stephen Bradley (deceased at infancy) and Kenneth Michael White.
She is survived by her brother, Billy Ray Warren (Pat); daughters, Shelley J. Cruze, CDR USN (Ret.), Theresa Buckley (Eddie) and Kimberly DeLape (Frank); step-daughters, Judy Atkins (Steve) and Tina Twyman (Chris); grandchildren, Seth McKim (Liz), Sarah Grace Shannon (Jimmy) and Shelley Atkins (Preston); step-grandchildren, Alex DeLape, Rain DeLape, Stephanie Fulenwider (Heath), Kimberly Atkins, Morgan Atkins, Britton Twyman (Aislinn) and Ashton Twyman (Mesha); great-grandchildren, Elliot McKim, Robbie and Sterling Akins; step-great-grandchildren, Bexley and Baylor Twyman and Kamdyn and Braelyn Twyman.
Cherished memories of Sarah will be forever treasured in the hearts of her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations to the YMCA of the Shoals are preferred and welcomed.
