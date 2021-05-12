LEIGHTON — Sarah Ann Jimmar, 72, of Leighton, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021. Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton. Reverend Jerry Reeves will officiate.
Sarah Jimmar was born May 9, 1948 in Colbert County to the late Emmitt Jimmar, Sr., and Mary L. “Ms.Cenie” Hughes. She was preceded in death by her sister, Rose Hughes Burns; nephew, Herbert Stewart, Jr., and niece, Donna Ann Simpson.
Sarah accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church of Leighton. She was raised to love the Lord by her mother and stayed faithful in her beliefs that God was her foundation.
After graduating from Leighton Training School in 1966, Sarah pursued employment with the Midwest Stock Exchange in Chicago, where she worked for 20-plus years until her retirement. Sarah resided in Chicago for 43 years until she returned home to Leighton to help care for her parents. Sarah loved her old western TV shows, and she loved to cook and shop for her family members, often saying she cooked and shopped with love. Sarah loved to deliver care packages and greeting cards to those she wanted to know that they were being thought of. Sarah also gave her nieces and nephew special nicknames as a show of her special love for each of us.
Sarah leaves to cherish her memory her siblings, Martha “Puddin” Stewart, Emmitt E. “Sonny” (Elsa) Jimmar, Leighton/Madison AL; Carrie Jimmar (devoted caregiver), Leighton, AL; Reginald (Tiffany) Hughes, Orlando, FL; and stepsister, Debbie Mullins of Leighton, AL. Devoted nephews and nieces, Renita (LaBron) Jimmar-Hall (devoted caregivers), Muscle Shoals AL; Kevin Jimmar Madison/Harvest AL; Myron (Sherry) Hughes, Cincinnati OH; Lakiska Jimmar, Harvest/Madison AL; Kimberly Stewart, Leighton AL; Kharis Hughes, Orlando, FL; and step-nephew Carlton (Verda) Ross, Nashville TN. Special niece-in-law, Pammie Jimmar, Athens, AL. Great-nieces and nephews, Donald Roy Simpson Jr. III, Chicago IL; Keith Simpson, Whiting, Indiana; Kevin “KC” Colin Jimmar, Decatur, GA; Dallas Jimmar, Athens, AL; Imani Hudson, Muscle Shoals, AL; and Iyana and Inaya Prince, Leighton, AL; great-great-nieces and nephews, Donald “DJ” Roy Simpson Jr. IV; Diamond Simpson; and Nayla Lucas, all of Chicago IL, and other relatives and friends.
The family extends special thanks to the Clearview Cancer Staff, Dr. Javar Myatt-Jones, Kindred Hospice and other healthcare professionals that provided care.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson and Son Funeral Home of Tuscumbia.
