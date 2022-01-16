FLORENCE — Sarah Ann McFall Bryant, 87, of Florence, died Thursday, January 13, at DeSoto Healthcare Center in Southaven, MS.
She was a former secretary with Darby Drive Church Of Christ (now Cross Point), where she was a member; a former elementary school teacher; and an avid Bridge and Mahjong player.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, January 17, in Greenview Memorial Chapel. The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. until service time.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Vance Bryant; her parents, James and Louise McFall; four brothers; and a sister.
She leaves three children, Donna Bryant Whittle (Gary) of Dyersburg, TN, Bradley Vance Bryant (Rhonda) of Olive Branch, MS, and Nancy Carol Bryant (Shannon Williams) of Florence; two sisters, Virginia McFall West and Martha McFall Rhodes, both of Florence; four grandchildren, Paige Whittle Harroff (Parker) of Fort Mill, SC, Peyton Bryant (Hailey) of Olive Branch, Taylor Whittle Taylor (Blake) of Martin, TN, and Kristy Bryant of Oxford, MS; and four great-grandsons, Brodie Bryant and Derek James Bryant, both of Olive Branch, Whitt Harroff of Fort Mill and Woods Taylor of Martin.
