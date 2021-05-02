TUSCUMBIA — Sarah Anne Tanner Maples, 90, Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, May 2, from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Dr. Rudy Guess officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Sarah Anne lived her life as a Godly woman, attending First United Methodist Church, Tuscumbia, where she taught Sunday School for 70 years. She was a talented storyteller and enjoyed entertaining others by sharing her experiences. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dot and Tom Tanner; and brother, Tommy Tanner.
Sarah Anne is survived by her husband of 70 years, Harold Maples; children, Whit Maples (Carla), Anne Deegan (Bill), and Jim Maples (Mashea); sister-in-law, Jean Tanner; grandchildren, Joe Deegan (Leah), Sarah Cooper (Beau), Catie Ivester (Adam), Jessica Flanigan (Nick), Lauren Herring (Casey), Whitney Bumgardner (Parker), and Tanner Maples; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Tanner Maples, Nick Flanigan, Casey Herring, Beau Cooper, Adam Ivester, and Parker Bumgardner. Joe Deegan will serve as honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Tuscumbia, or to Helen Keller Public Library.
The family would like to thank Cottage of the Shoals, Helen Keller Hospital, DaVita Dialysis, Dr. Brad McAnally, and Dr. Jerry Williams for their kind and loving care of Sarah Anne.
