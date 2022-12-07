BIRMINGHAM

Sarah Anne Willis Singleton, 41, died December 5, 2022. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at noon in the chapel.

