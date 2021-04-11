RUSSELLVILLE — Sarah Ann Campbell, age 30, of Russellville, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Sarah leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Markus, Aleeha, Ava, Isaiah; parents, Tammy (Nicky) Taylor; Eric Campbell; siblings, Nikki Campbell, Zach Campbell; grandmother, Rebecca Bassham; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Hoyt and Lillian Campbell, Charley Bassham; and baby Mia.
She would want to be remembered by the Bible verse, Psalms 116:15.
A visitation will be 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. A graveside prayer will be at 2:30 p.m. at Spruce Pine Cemetery.
The family would like to thank everyone for your help.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented