LAUDERDALE COUNTY — Sarah Carolyn Beavers of Lauderdale County, Alabama died at her daughter’s home in rural Olpe, Kansas on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. She was 82. Sarah was born on June 20, 1939 in Lauderdale County, Alabama the daughter of Horace and Lela Case Cole.
Surviving family members include her daughter, Jenifer Denise Butler of Olpe, Kansas; sons, Phillip Douglas Butler of Rogersville, Alabama, Joseph Brock Springer of Muscle Shoals, Alabama; 12 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; great-great-granddaughter on the way; brothers, Leonard Cole of Florence, Alabama, David Cole of Rogersville, Alabama, Jerry Cole of Anderson, Alabama, and James Cole of Georgia.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Earl Junior Butler, Jr.; daughter, Linda Sue Cole Holden; brother, Larry Cole; and sister, Virginia Smith.
Sarah was a homemaker.
Cremation is planned with a private service in Alabama at a later date. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia, Kansas has the arrangements. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com
