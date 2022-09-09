BELGREEN — Sarah Carolyn Glasgow Horton, 88, died September 5, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Mt. Home Church with the funeral following at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Mt. Home Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.