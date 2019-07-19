WATERLOO — Sarah Elizabeth “Lib” Robertson, 87, of Waterloo, passed away July 16, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, July 20th from noon to 1 p.m. with service at 1 p.m. at Spry~Williams Funeral Home. Burial will be in Wright Cemetery. Brother Wayne Wood will officiate.
Mrs. Robertson was a member of Waterloo Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Robertson; parents, Colonel and Ethel Young; sisters, Mary Lee Smith, Goldie Atkinson, Bertie Mae Sadler Robertson, Estelle Lindsey Richardson, Opal Creekmore; brothers, Griffin “Doc” Young and J.C. Young.
Survivors include daughter, Elizabeth “Ann” Robertson; brother, A.D. Young; special friend, Annette Shook; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Jimmy Sadler, Bill Jr. Lance, Marty and Dillon Robertson.Honorary, Greg Parbery, A.D. Young, Billy Robertson Sr., Joe Crumbley and Buck Shook.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Florence Nursing and Rehab Center.
In lieu of flowers, make a donation to your favorite organization.
