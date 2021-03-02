LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Sarah Elizabeth Faires Kennedy, 100, died February 28, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel wtih burial in Kidd Cemetery. She was a member of Ethridge Church of Christ.

