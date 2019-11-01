ROGERSVILLE — Sarah Frances Lawson, 87, of Rogersville died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at North Alabama Medical Center.
Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery in Rogersville.
Mrs. Lawson was a member of Rogersville United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rance Lawson, Jr.; parents, Belton and Dessie Barclay; brothers, Belton Barclay, Jr. and Joe Barclay; sister, Eva Keller; and son-in-law, Roy Henson.
She is survived by her daughter, Diana Henson; son, Rance Lawson (Michelle); grandchildren, Cristy Haraway, Shawn Henson and Tristen Lawson (Gracie); great-grandchild, Elliot Lawson; sisters, Ann Davis, Alice Ezell, Betty Shelton and Peggy Gamble; brother Jimmy Barclay; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Tristen Lawson and Shawn Henson, nephews, Stephen Shelton, Doyle Davis, Jeff Barclay and Mike Ezell.
She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rogersville United Methodist Church.
