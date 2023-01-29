VINA, AL — Sarah MaryAnn Holland, 98, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023. Funeral services will be Sunday, January 29, 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Burial will be Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, January 29, 1-3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church for over 30 years.

