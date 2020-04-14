MUSCLE SHOALS — Sarah Holt Bradford, 76, of Muscle Shoals passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. A private graveside service will be held in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Britt Bishop will be officiating the service.
Sarah was a lifelong resident of Colbert County. She grew up in Ford City and attended Colbert County High School. She was employed at Helen Keller and ECM Hospitals. Sarah loved gardening, cooking, special times with her grandkids, and had numerous pets over the years.
Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Bradford; parents, Clint and Mable Alleyne Holt; brothers, Dan Holt and Bud Holt; and sister, Sally Holt.
She is survived by her brother, JC Holt (Patricia); sons, Terry Bradford (Phyllis) of Cullman and Jerry Bradford of Muscle Shoals; daughter, Sherry Oakley (Donnie) of Florence; grandchildren, Clay Bradford, Cameron Bradford, Alex Willis, Breanna Willis, Landon Brown and Scott Brown; great-grandchildren, Oliver, Makenah and Greyson Bradford; many nieces and nephews.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
