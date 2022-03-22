FLORENCE — Sarah Jane Clay Pendergrass, 29, died March 18, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home with memorial service to follow at 7 p.m. She is survived by her husband, Josh Pendergrass. You may leave condolences at www.sprywilliams.com.

