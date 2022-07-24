WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Services for Sarah Jane Franks Andrews, 81, will be today at 2 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel, burial in Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time. She was the wife of Dairl Andrews.

