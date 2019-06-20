ROGERSVILLE — Sarah Jean McKinney, 76, of Rogersville passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at her residence.
Visitation will be Friday, June 21 from 11 - 12 at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel with Morris Lentz officiating. Burial will be in Miller Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Roger, Brandon and Adam McKinney, Tommy Hazelwood, Tyler Ezell and Jonathan Hardiman.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, Doyce and Ruby Hazelwood; husband, Johnney McKinney; son, Richard McKinney; siblings, James Earl Hazelwood and Faye Freeman. She is survived by her children, Deborah Burroughs, Kenny McKinney and Mike McKinney; grandchildren, Nicole, Stephanie, Adam, Katie, Linda, Roger and Brandon; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Tommy and Becky Hazelwood; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
