DETROIT, AL — Sarah “Letha” Mills, 77, died October 3, 2020. Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Barnsville Freewill Baptist Church with service to follow at 4 p.m. Burial is in Rudicell Cemetery. Marion County Funeral Home assisted the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.