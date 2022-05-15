TUSCUMBIA — Sarah E. Lindsey, age 94, beloved wife, Mother, and Grandmother, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022. She was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church.
The visitation will be Monday, May 16, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Morrisons Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, Alabama, with the funeral to follow immediately in the funeral home chapel. Officiating will be Dr. Greg Beasley and Bro. Ted Vafeas. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, William Ford Lindsey; her parents, Ada Baird Newton and Taylor “Red” Newton; brothers, James and Charles Newton; sisters, Gladys Glover, Imogene Hester, Willodean Robinson, and Martha Sue Newton.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda Lindsey and Carol Aday and special son-in-law, Lee Aday, of Tuscumbia, Alabama; two grandchildren, Jill Kilburn (Joe), and Candi Taylor; four great-grandchildren: Lauren, Josie, and Zoe Kilburn, and Brandon Taylor; brother, Buddy Newton (Sandra); and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family wishes to express our gratitude to the staff and nurses at Cottage of the Shoals, Dr. Aaron Karr, and Alabama Hospice of the Shoals for the care and compassion shown to our Mother during the last four months.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Commented