FLORENCE — Sarah Louise Jones, 61, died April 10, 2023. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Primitive Baptist Church, Florence, burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 12 p.m. The public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

