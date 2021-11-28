ETHRIDGE, TENNESSEE — Sarah Magdalene Newton Williams, 82, died November 25, 2021. Graveside service will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Second Creek Cemetery with Neal Funeral Home directing. She was a member of Second Creek Primitive Baptist Church.

