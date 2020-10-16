FLORENCE — Sarah Marie Bevis Sloan Woodworth, 98 of Florence, danced into Heaven on October 15, 2020. She was delivered at home by a midwife she later knew as Aunt Deenie. Marie’s parents David Andrew Bevis and Luetta May Bevis welcomed her on April 6, 1922, in the Pine Hill community in northern Lauderdale County, Alabama. Marie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Daniel “Steve” Sloan, her husband, Roger C. Woodworth; and her son, Steve Daniel Sloan. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Doyle, Fred, Leo and Noah Bevis and her sisters, America Bevis White and Mildred “Pip” Bevis Gillis.
Survivors include her much loved granddaughter, Taylor Sloan of Knoxville, TN who Marie was very proud of. Other survivors include her daughter-in-law, Donna Sloan of Knoxville, TN; her stepson, Jim Woodworth and wife, Sally of Blairsville, GA; her stepdaughter, Anne Woodworth of Florence, AL; and her step-grandson, Chris Woodworth of Blairsville, GA. All her life Marie enjoyed her extended family including many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Marie worked at textile plants and at Colonial Manor Hospital in housekeeping for many years. She was of the Church of Christ faith.
She loved feeding people and was an excellent cook known for her coconut cakes, peanut brittle and many other dishes. She was devoted to her family, loved babies and children, loved to travel, especially the Smoky Mountains, and was known to break out into a buck dance when the music was right!
A loving thank you to special caregivers, Bonnie Davis, June Phillips, and Jean Thornton for the years of excellent loving care they gave Marie. And to Anne, her loving stepdaughter, who served as Marie’s care coordinator, her constant companion, her voice, her entertainer, her friend, her daughter.
A graveside service with masks and social distancing will be on Saturday, October 17th at 10:00 a.m. Graveside service in Greenview Memorial Gardens, Chisholm Road, Florence, AL. Donations may be given to a favorite charity or to Cross Point Church of Christ In House Benevolence Fund, 1350 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, AL 35633.
Fly High, Sweet Mimi Marie!
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented