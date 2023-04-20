Sarah N. Sandlin, age 90, of Florence, Alabama, passed away April 15, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, April 21, from 12-2 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church, where Sarah worshipped and served the Lord faithfully for 70 years. The celebration of her life will follow at 2 p.m. with a graveside service afterward at Greenview.
Sarah was born on January 13, 1933, in Sheffield, Alabama. She married the love of her life, James H. “Buddy” Sandlin. Together they opened Toy Mart and Hand-Me-Down, and worked in real estate and developing for many years. She was an adoring wife to Buddy, and a loving mother and grandmother, unlike any other. She taught Sunday school to her “Sisters in Christ” at Highland Baptist Church for over 60 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. “Buddy” Sandlin; daughter, Kathy S. White (Audie); son, William Clay Sandlin; her parents, Edith and John Neyman; sister, Barbara Lambert; and brothers, David and Johnny Neyman.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy S. Schuessler (John); son, Jimmy Sandlin (Rhonda); daughter-in-love, Tammy Sandlin; sister, Angela Cantrell; grandchildren, Shayna Swann (Brandon), Chris Schuessler (Vika), Jay Sandlin (Paige), Magan Cahoon (Trent), Whitney Sandlin, Joshua White (Brittany), Anna Sara Brown (Pete), Alex Sandlin and Samuel Sandlin; 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her “Sisters in Christ” Ladies’ Sunday School class whom she adored.
The family sends a special thank you to her physician of many years, Dr. Lyman Mitchell, Pastors Dr. John Brock and Dr. Sammy Gilbreath, Angela Chambers, her Visiting Angel, the members of her Sunday School class, and her church family for their loving support and care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Highland Baptist Church.
