TUSCUMBIA — Sarah Nell Morris Kelly, 77, died March 13, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Graveside service will be Friday at noon at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.