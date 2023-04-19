F.4.19.23 Sarah Sandlin.jpg
FLORENCE — Sarah N. Sandlin, age 90, of Florence, Alabama, passed away April 15, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, April 21, from 12-2 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church, where Sarah worshipped and served the Lord faithfully for 70 years. The celebration of her life will follow at 2 p.m. with a graveside service afterward at Greenview.

