TUSCUMBIA — Sarah Nichole Cornelius, 37, died September 10, 2021. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Mount Tabor Cemetery with Colbert Memorial Chapel directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.