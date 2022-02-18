RUSSELLVILLE — Sarah Smith Herring, 88, of Russellville, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Our beloved “Mama Sarah” was born January 28, 1934, to Clarence and Louise Scruggs Smith. She worked for BellSouth where she retired after thirty years and was a member at Isbell United Methodist.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Jessie Wayne Smith, Robert Morris Smith and Alma Jean Smith; niece Pam Campbell and nephews Ronnie Smith and Jimmy Smith.
She is survived by her husband Harold G. Herring; son, David Harold Herring; daughter-in-law, Eyvonne DeFoor Herring; granddaughters, Julie Herring McKinney (Mitch) and Jennifer Herring Young (Bradley); great-grandsons, Coleman Edward Young and Wyatt Smith McKinney; sister-in-law, Patsy Graham Smith; sister-in-law, Carolyn Epperson (Jody); nieces and nephews, Joan Smith Bolton, Patti Smith, Angie Smith, Dewayne (Buddy) Smith and Bob Smith.
Many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be Sunday, February 20, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Franklin Memorial Gardens in Russellville. Pallbearers will be Eddie Bolton, Brian Campbell, Bobby Campbell, Mitch McKinney, Bob Smith and Bradley Young.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. John Almirol for his many years of care and caregivers, Barbara, Lucy, Rita and Teresa, Northwest Home Health, Hospice of North Alabama and the Russellville Hospital ICU staff for all the love and care that you provided.
