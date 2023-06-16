F.6.16.23 Sarah McCarty.jpg
Buy Now

MUSCLE SHOALS — July 23, 1930 - June 13, 2023 — Sarah loved her family, history, poetry, and her cat, Big Boy. Born in a farmhouse in Colbert County, she was longest living and the 11th of 12 children. “Tot” loved her large clan and was forever present, along with her sister Odelle, for weddings, births, family parties and celebrations and, of course, funerals to bid loved ones goodbye.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you