LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Sarah T. Oakley, 100, died November 8, 2022. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with burial in Polk Memorial Gardens.

