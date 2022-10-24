FLORENCE — Mrs. Sarah A. Wilson Watts, 94, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022. She was the wife of the late William E. Watts. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Greenview Memorial is assisting the family.

