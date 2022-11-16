LANCASTER, CALIFORNIA — Saundra (Nalls) Cooley Watson, 64, died November 2, 2022. Graveside service will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

