FLORENCE — Savanah Dawn Brown, age 24, passed away March 7, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will be Wednesday, March 11, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Wright Cemetery.
Savanah was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Catherine Brown and maternal grandfather, Doris Hargrove. She is survived by her fiancé, Jason Ennis; children, Brantley, Kenzlee, Bradley and Riley; father, Doug Brown; mother Angel Hargrove; sister, Madelyn Brown; brothers, B.J. Hargrove and Christopher Hargrove; grandparents, Franklin Brown and Glenda Hargrove; uncle, Steve Brown; and aunts, Tonya Harris and Susanne Erickson.
Savanah was the best mother to her beautiful babies. She enjoyed watching scary movies and super hero movies. Her favorite show was Arrow. She had a heart of gold and a forgiving soul.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
Commented