SUMMERTOWN,TENN. — Sawyer Blake Buchanan, Infant, died May 18, 2021. Visitation will be today from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at John Lay Cemetery. He was the infant son of Brooke Buchanan.

