FLORENCE — Infant Sawyer Tate Stevenson, son of Hannah and Wesley Stevenson, passed away November 27, 2022. A graveside service will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at River Bend Church of Christ Cemetery. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family

