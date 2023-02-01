FLORENCE — Sazzie Mae Thompson, died January 26, 2023. Public viewing will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral will be Friday at noon at Rock Primitive Baptist Church, Florence. She will lie in repose one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Smithsonian Church of Christ Cemetery.

