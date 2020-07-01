TUSCUMBIA — Scenia C. Stonecipher, 84, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, July 2, from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia, with Logan Stonecipher officiating.
Scenia was a member of Tuscumbia Valley Baptist Church for over 70 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Major and Opal Cole; husband, Louie Stonecipher; son, Randall Stonecipher; and brothers and sisters.
Scenia is survived by her sons, Ronnie and Phillip Stonecipher; brother, Willie B. Cole; sisters, Sue Brown, Janice Vandiver, and Carolyn Hasha; grandchildren, Amy, Seth, Jared, Whitney, Caleb, Lucas, and Logan; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
