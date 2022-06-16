MOULTON — Scott Dean Jones died June 14, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 4 p.m. at the church with burial in Corinth’s Cemetery. Scott was the owner/operator of Decatur Printing Solutions. Lawrence Funeral Home is directing.
