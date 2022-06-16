MOULTON — Scott Dean Jones died June 14, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 4 p.m. at the church with burial in Corinth’s Cemetery. Scott was the owner/operator of Decatur Printing Solutions. Lawrence Funeral Home is directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.