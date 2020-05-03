HIXSON, TENNESSEE — Scott Allan Hinton, 72, of Hixson, TN, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home.
Scott was retired from TVA and was a son of the late John and Myrtis Hinton. Scott was an avid fisherman. He was a great man who changed many lives he came across for the better. He had an amazingly kind generous heart and will be missed by everyone he came across. He was preceded in death by a son, Jason Hinton.
He is survived by his only living son, Dennis Mixon of Buford, Georgia.
At his request there will be no services or visitation.
Arrangements are by Cremation Center of Chattanooga, 1345 Hickory Valley Road (423) 362-5999.
