CYPRESS INN, TENNESSEE — Memorial service for Scott Michael Berry, age 52, of Cypress Inn, TN will be Saturday, July 30, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Hendrix Chapel (13005 County Road 8, Florence, AL). Parkway Funeral Home is assisting his family.
Mr. Berry, who died Friday, July 1, 2022, in Courtland, was born December 23, 1969, to Robert E. Berry and Lorraine Follen Berry. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Judy Staten; and sister-in-law, Emily Berry. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1988 until 1992. He was employed by Georgia-Pacific.
He is survived by two children, Matt James (Kristen) and Maggie Scott (Kyle); grandmother, Mary Follen; stepmother, Deborah Berry; four siblings, Shane Berry, Melanie Irvin (Ryan), Rachel Berry, and David “Pucky” Allen; a host of grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and other beloved family and friends.
