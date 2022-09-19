HATTON — Scott Summers, 47, died September 17, 2022. His visitation will be on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Cowboy Church of Colbert County. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., at the church with Truman Sutton officiating and Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Burial will be at Providence Baptist Church cemetery.

