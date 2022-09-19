HATTON — Scott Summers, 47, died September 17, 2022. His visitation will be on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Cowboy Church of Colbert County. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., at the church with Truman Sutton officiating and Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Burial will be at Providence Baptist Church cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
