TUSCUMBIA
Scott Wayne Ray, 56, of Tuscumbia, AL, died August 17, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, August 22 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will be held at Colbert Memorial Gardens at 1:30 p.m.
Mr. Ray was preceded in death by grandparents, Leonard and Lois Ray.
He is survived by wife, Darlene Ray; son, Tyler W. Ray; daughters, Erica Danielle Misenheimer and husband Asa, and Kirsten McKenzie Ray; mother, Diana Carol Rhutasel; father, Terry W. Ray and wife Judy; sister, Cori Ray; stepsiblings, Joey Oliver, Jason Oliver and Tara Oliver Scott; grandchild, Kinsley M. Misenheimer; mother-in-law, Faye Vinson.
Friends and family will serve as Pallbearers.
