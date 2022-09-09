FLORENCE — Sebastian Alexander Brock, 18, died September 5, 2022. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m. at Christ Chapel, Cloverdale Road, Florence. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4 p.m. at the church. Williams Funeral Home is directing. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.